143-year-old Darjeeling railway station set to get facelift to encompass modern facilities

The 143-year-old Darjeeling railway station is all set to get a facelift to encompass modern facilities, but will maintain its architectural heritage..

Rishav Choudhary, the director of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR), said on Friday that an agency registered with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had been tasked with preparing a detailed project report (DPR) to maintain the station’s authenticity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will ensure that the restoration will be true to its historical roots, while integrating necessary modern upgrades,” Choudhary said as the mountain railway celebrated World Heritage Day on Friday.

He added that the process of finalising the DPR was in progress.

Choudhary said the plan envisioned restoring the station to its original art deco style while incorporating modern facilities. “The architectural heritage and contemporary functionality will blend,” said the DHR official.

The Darjeeling railway station is located at an elevation of 6,800 feet above sea level. In 1879, construction of the station started, and it became operational two years later

in 1881.

In December 1999, Unesco declared the mountain railway a world heritage site, and this year, the DHR is celebrating the silver jubilee anniversary of the heritage status.

On the occasion of World Heritage Day, the DHR authorities conducted a special joy ride for school children. “It was a part of the DHR’s ongoing initiative offering free morning joy ride service to students to involve the younger generation in the rich cultural heritage of the hill train,” said a source.

The students also participated in a drawing competition.

“World Heritage Day is a celebration of identity and memory. We are proud to involve our younger generation in this journey and simultaneously announce concrete steps to preserve the architectural and historical soul of the DHR for future generations,” Choudhary said.