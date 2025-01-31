10,000 tea workers from north Bengal left for Assam in search of jobs, claims Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly, on Thursday claimed that around 10,000 workers had left north Bengal for Assam in search of jobs because of the closure of tea estates.

Assam ruled by the BJP is the largest producer of tea in India.

“Tea plantation workers in Bengal are ignored by the state government. As some tea estates have closed down, around 10,000 labourers from these gardens have left for Assam and are working there for livelihood. This is unfortunate,” Adhikari said here.

The BJP leader’s claim comes at a time when the Trinamool Congress is highlighting the Mamata Banerjee government’s success in reopening closed tea estates. The chief minister, who was in Alipurduar last week, said her government had reopened as many as 59 closed tea gardens.

The LoP said the BJP would hold a public meeting in Alipurduar, preferably on the Subhasini tea estate ground in Kalchini, on February 23. Chief minister Mamata attended a public service distribution programme at the same venue on January 23.

“At the rally, we will highlight the miserable plight of the tea workers and their families who live in this part of the state. A section of people, including some investors from Calcutta, is occupying the tea garden land to set up resorts and hotels. This trend has to be stopped in the interest of the tea population,” Adhikari said.

TMC leaders asked for the basis of Adhikari’s claim that 10,000 workers had left north Bengal.

“He should substantiate his claim by furnishing appropriate data. He should also take up issues concerning the tea sector with the Centre like the delay in payment of workers’ dues in gardens run by Andrew Yule & Company Limited, which functions under the central heavy industries ministry,” said Ritabrata Banerjee, the state INTTUC president.

“Further, he should speak to authorities of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and find out why they are not taking steps against tea companies which have failed to deposit provident funds with the EPFO,” added Banerjee, who is also a Rajya Sabha member.

In Siliguri, Adhikari met some BJP legislators, including Alipurduar MP Manoj Tigga and Siliguri MLA Shankar Ghosh, who is the party’s chief whip in the Assembly. “Discussions were held on the preparations for the meeting in Alipurduar district. The BJP is keen on retaining its support base in the Assembly constituencies in the tea belt,” said a BJP functionary.

North Bengal has around 11 Assembly seats where tea garden dwellers determine election results. In 2021, the TMC won only two seats — Malbazar and Chopra — while the BJP bagged the rest.