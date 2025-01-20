Six offbeat museums in south India to add to your travel list

From Thomas Alva Edison’s 1898 edition phonograph to vintage cars that once were the rides of south India’s iconic movie stars and politicians, a wave of recent museums in south India has quite a few interesting objects to check out. From a museum that showcases human brains to one along the scenic East Coast Road near Chennai that houses seashells, we take you on a trip through some of south India’s most offbeat museums that almost border on quirky. Add these to your ‘to do’ lists when you visit some of south India’s most popular tourist destinations:

Tea museums in Wayanad and Munnar

Wayanad and Munnar are not just among Kerala’s most popular hill getaways, they are also the state’s top tea producing regions. Aside from photo stops along the rolling tea estates in Wayanad and Munnar, you can also check out fascinating tea museums that chronicle Kerala’s rich tea heritage. I recently visited the Tea Museum in Wayanad that was launched by Harrison’s Malayalam Ltd that is housed in a three-storied Tea Factory (built in 1911). You can stop for a refreshing cuppa in their café that’s on the top floor that also sells some of the finest local brews there. Munnar’s tea traditions are documented in the Kannan Devan Hills Plantation (KDHP) Tea Museum that was set up in 2005. The museum showcases tea-processing machinery and also documents the evolution of tea production techniques. Do stay for the tea tasting session.

KDHP Tea Museum, Munnar, is open Tuesday-Sunday (9am to 5pm); Entrance fee: Rs 75

Wayanad Tea Museum is open on all days (9am to 6pm); Entrance fee: Rs 50

International Coir Museum

Alappuzha is often referred to as the Venice of the East, and is synonymous with its picture-perfect backwaters. One of my most fascinating discoveries during a recent visit was the world’s first coir museum. Coir is deeply intertwined with the socio-economic heritage of Kerala. Coir (exacted from the outer cover of the coconut) products have always occupied pride of place in Kerala. Set up by the Coir Board in India, this well-curated museum chronicles the history of coir in the region and breaks down the process and extraction of coir fibre. Do stop at the souvenir shop that offers a cool range of coir products and giftables.

Open: All days (9.30am to 5pm); Entrance fee: Rs 50

AVM Heritage Museum, Chennai

AVM Productions, one of south India’s legendary movie studios, has converted a part of its iconic studio into a heritage museum that’s a treasure trove of movie memorabilia in a state that is obsessed with the silver screen. My favourite corner of this museum is the poster wall with Tamil film posters (many of these are in English) from the 1940s and ’50s. You will find heaps of audio and video equipment that depict the evolution of the southern Indian film industry. But most of all, this is a hub for vintage car enthusiasts. The museum is home to over 40 vintage classic cars and 20 bikes that span almost a century, including former Chief Minister and superstar MG Ramachandran’s 1956 Dodge Kingsway.

Open: Friday-Sunday (10am to 5pm); Entrance fee: Rs 200

India Seashell Museum, Mamallapuram

This seashell museum is almost on the seashore! No tongue twisters here though. Located close to the historic 7th-century CE, Pallava-era Shore Temple in Mamallapuram (near Chennai), this museum boasts of over 40,000 specimens of rare seashells and minerals. Even if conchology (the scientific study or collection of mollusc shells) is not your thing, this unique museum offers a visual spectacle in the heart of one of Tamil Nadu’s most vibrant tourist destinations.

Open: All days (8am to 8pm); Entrance fee: Rs 200

Chettinad Vintage Car and Camera Museum, Pillayarpatti, Tamil Nadu

I discovered this hidden gem just a few weeks ago, on a recent visit to the Chettinad region in Tamil Nadu. Located close to the famous Pillaiyarpatti Temple, which boasts of a large six-feet rock-cut Pillaiyar (Lord Ganesh), this museum is essentially a private collection, a passion project of LM Lakshmanan, who also runs a security camera business. While the museum has some interesting vintage cars and an 1898 edition of a phonograph, the real stars here are the vintage cameras in all shapes and sizes. The extensive collection also includes some cool exhibits like the Petitax sub-miniature spy camera, a relic from the Cold War.

Open: Wednesday to Monday (10am to 5.30pm); Entrance fee: Rs 100

NIMHANS Brain Museum Bengaluru

NIMHANS or National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences is India’s apex centre for mental health and neuroscience education. NIMHANS is home to India’s only brain museum that you might love or loathe. The museum houses over 400 human brains, collected over a 35-year period in transparent plastic jars. These include brains affected by head injuries and brains affected by medical conditions like Alzheimer's disease. The museum also has brains of animal species as well. You can touch and feel the brain on request with special permission. It’s unlikely you’d want to touch one of the brain samples with worms in it. This museum also accommodates school tours for senior classes with prior intimation.

Open: Only on Wednesdays (2.30 to 4.30pm) and Saturdays (10.30am to 12.30pm and 2.30pm to 4.30 pm); Entrance: Free