Spotlights on key players in the upcoming film The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika

Popular detective Eken Babu is set to make a grand comeback on the big screen with The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika, a mystery brimming with suspense and infused with Eken’s signature humour. In The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika, directed by Joydeep Mukherjee, each character is a vital thread in an intricate tapestry of suspense and deception. While they may appear distinct on the surface, every individual gradually becomes a focal point of suspicion, drawing the audience through an ever-shifting maze of doubt and revelation. The narrative deftly leverages its ensemble, with each figure harbouring secrets, motives, and shadows that heighten the sense of unease.

As the story unfolds, the spotlight moves fluidly between characters. A suspect one moment may seem innocent the next, as new alibis emerge and actions cast fresh doubts. Just as one mystery appears to unravel, another takes its place, ensuring the plot remains tense, layered, and thoroughly unpredictable.

The characters are intricately and thoughtfully crafted. Their histories, desires, and insecurities are tightly woven into the fabric of the plot, each interaction adding depth. A seemingly harmless figure may suddenly arouse suspicion, while a presumed antagonist slowly unveils unexpected complexity.

EKEN BABU

Anirban Chakrabarti returns as the endearing investigator Ekendra Sen. Eken Babu is known for his eccentric charm, quick wit, and unshakable courage that often becomes his greatest weapon in moments of crisis. Unlike traditional detectives, he’s refreshingly jovial — a true foodie with a flair for landing himself in the most unexpectedly comic situations. But beneath the humour lies a sharp mind always tuned to the whispers of a mystery. This time, a vacation in the vibrant lanes of Benaras takes a dark turn. Amid ancient ghats and swirling smoke, a sinister trail emerges. And once Eken Babu starts pulling at the thread, the city’s secrets begin to unravel — one twist at a time.

BAPI

Bappaditya, fondly known as Bapi, played by Suhotra Mukhopadhyay, has long been Eken Babu’s trusted companion — a steady presence in the detective’s wildly unpredictable adventures. More than just a friend, he’s Eken’s sounding board, confidant, and sometimes, the voice of reason amid the chaos. In The Eken – Benaras e Bibhishika, as the mystery begins to take shape in the winding gullies and ghats of Benaras, Bapi finds himself once again drawn into Eken’s world of clues, disguises, and danger.

PRAMATHA

Pramatha returns, once again portrayed by Somak Ghosh, in this new chapter. Alongside Bapi, he stands as one of Eken Babu’s most trusted companions. But when a call from his friend brings him to Benaras, Pramatha has no idea what awaits. What begins as a casual trip soon spirals into a web of terror and suspense.

BELAL MALLIK

Saswata Chatterjee steps into the world of Eken as Belal Mallik in a multi-faceted avatar — one man, many faces, each hinting at a different story. From a quirky Goan to a modest policeman, his transformations spark curiosity at every turn. Set against the backdrop of Benaras, one question looms large: are these all fragments of one man, or pieces of a deeper, hidden truth waiting to unfold?

DAMINI

Ishaa Saha steps into The Eken – Benaras e Bibhishika film as Damini, adding a compelling layer to the narrative. Young, poised, and seemingly out of place in her marriage to a much older man, Damini is a character wrapped in contradictions. Is she withholding truths, playing a game of her own, or is she just a pawn caught in the crossfire of something far more sinister? In the smoke and mirrors of Benaras, where nothing is ever quite what it seems, Damini’s presence is both a question and a clue. And Eken Babu must decide: is she the keeper of secrets or one of its many victims?

SUBIMAL

Subimal, portrayed by Gaurav Chakrabarty, is a sharp, articulate young scholar pursuing his PhD at the prestigious Benaras Hindu University. Deeply rooted in the academic and cultural fabric of the city, Subimal seems like the quintessential student — intelligent, composed, and focused. But in this film, even the most unassuming figures can be part of a larger puzzle. As Eken Babu delves deeper into the layers of mystery that shroud Benaras, Subimal too finds himself under the detective’s keen radar.

SUKHDEV

Sukhdev, played by Biswanath Basu, is a man cloaked in mystery. As the owner of an Antique and Jewellery Shop in the heart of Benaras, he exudes charm and knowledge, presenting himself as a respectable businessman with a deep love for heritage. But behind the glitter of antiques and the warm hospitality of his shop, something unsettling brews. In a city where every alley holds a secret, his role in Eken Babu’s investigation could prove to be far more crucial than it appears.

BIRESWAR

Debesh Chattopadhyay portrays Bireswar, an elderly man with a passion for collecting antique paintings, artefacts and jewellery. As he wages his quiet battle with cancer, moments sometimes slip from his memory. Bireshwar, who is Subimal’s Uncle, is married to Damini (Ishaa Saha). When Bireswar enters Eken’s world in The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika, a sense of unease lingers. Despite his perception of a happy existence, Eken Babu senses something darker beneath the surface, where the serene backdrop of Benaras amplifies the hidden truths that may lie within Bireswar’s past. What seems like a peaceful life is shadowed by the unanswered questions of his memory, and Eken’s keen instincts tell him that the mysteries of Bireswar’s life are far from simple.

SAMIRAN

Rishav Basu portrays Samiran, a seemingly unassuming CA and personal assistant to Bireswar. But there’s more to him than balance sheets and appointments. A passionate artist by choice, he owns a quaint painting shop called Chitraghar. To passersby, it’s just another creative corner. But behind its colourful canvases lie secrets waiting to surface — clues, connections, perhaps even a motive. That’s what Eken Babu is determined to uncover.

RADHIKA

Swikriti Majumder steps in as Radhika, an unassuming saleswoman at Sukhdev’s Antique and Jewellery Shop. She is known for her soft voice and meticulous habits. Yet the place has a way of blurring innocence and intrigue. Subtle inconsistencies in Radhika’s story soon catch Eken Babu’s eye, and Radhika’s calm exterior raises more questions than answers.