Shaatjawnmer porichoy from Killbill Society explores essence of true love

Enjoying a fabulous run at the theatres in the second week since its release, Srijit Mukherji’s latest film Killbill Society has now expanded fans’ experience with the release of a new song from its soundtrack. Titled Shaatjawnmer porichoy, it is a deeply romantic and emotional number built around the relationship between the central characters Poorna Aich (Koushani Mukherjee) and Mrityunjoy Kar (Parambrata Chatterjee).

Sung by Durnibar Saha, the wistful notes of the song appeal directly to the heart. Its lyrics written by Srijit Mukherji and composed by Ranajoy Bhattacharjee, the song is a profound and heartfelt expression of a lover who is full of gratitude for having found true, eternal love. The lyrics of the song are all about the comfort, solace and strength that one finds in the company of their beloved. Though aware of the possibility of separation from his loved one, the lover is optimistic about a reunion, also firm in the belief that their relationship transcends the boundaries of life and death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Exploring the eternal nature of true love, Shaatjawnmer porichoy beautifully traces the romantic journey of the lovers in Killbill Society. It depicts a mature stage in their romance, with its music video being a picturesque tribute to the romantic hillscapes of north Bengal. The aesthetically-shot video captures the familiar, yet alluring beauty of mists and mountain trails, tea gardens, monasteries, churches and old school buildings, with snippets of flashback sequences that tug at the heartstrings. As already seen in the film’s promotional content and music videos, Parambrata and Koushani demonstrate a mellow and subtle chemistry that strikes real and pure, and sublimely resonates with their romantic surroundings in this song.

Offering an insight into the depth of their relationship, Shaatjawnmer porichoy is a song that warms the cockles of the heart while finely complementing the brooding aspects of the film’s main narrative.