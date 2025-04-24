Glimpses from the premiere of Check In Cheque Out at PVR-INOX, South City

The premiere of Check In Cheque Out was held at PVR-INOX, South City, recently. Directed by Satrajit Sen, the premiere saw the presence of the cast, crew, and members of the Bengali film fraternity. Ishaa Saha, who stars in the film, arrived looking elegant in a baby pink organza sari, while Ratul Shankar and director Satrajit Sen greeted guests ahead of the screening. The premiere also saw Mamata Shankar, Lagnajita Chakraborty, and Moon Moon Sen in attendance, among others.

Check In Cheque Out attempts a blend of satire and emotional drama, set against the backdrop of a family-run hotel navigating internal chaos and eccentric clientele. It presents a layered premise centred around a young woman navigating the challenges of running her family’s hotel while engaging with a diverse group of guests, each carrying their own stories. The film explores themes of connection, responsibility, and disruption within a confined setting.

“Compliments and good reviews have been pouring in. One of the most cherished compliments will always be from Phalguni kaku (Chatterjee) who appreciated the fresh faces and the subtle message that the film delivers. The second half of the film, especially with Agent A Square’s character, is being loved by older viewers and students. The message of the film was simple... in today’s day and age, we are surrounded by people who feel the grass is always greener on the other side. Maybe if you were to step into the shoes of the person in front of you, you wouldn’t have an easier life than what you have now,” said Satrajit Sen.

Ishaa, who doesn’t usually watch her films on the day of the premiere, told The Telegraph: “The day of the release is like a report card day, so I was just sipping coffee and having popcorn outside the theatre. We have gotten several good reviews. Some of my brothers who are film buffs told me that Check In Cheque Out is a fun and enjoyable watch.”