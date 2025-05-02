NH-10 Sevoke-Rangpo Stretch in Sikkim to see intermittent closures from May 9 for repair work

Vehicular movement along the Sevoke-Rangpo stretch of National Highway 10 in Sikkim will be intermittently stopped for six days from May 9 for maintenance, rehabilitation work, and engineering procurement work, a notification issued by the NHIDCL has said.

Motorists and commuters have been advised to consider alternate routes to avoid delays and congestion.

According to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) issued on Thursday, the road will be intermittently closed for all types of vehicles at various time slots between May 9 and 11 and between May 13 and 15.

The 52.1 km stretch of NH-10, between Sevoke and Rangpo, will be intermittently closed for traffic from 5 am to 7 am, 8 am to 10 am, 11 am to 1 pm, 2 pm to 4 pm and from 5 pm to 7 pm, the notification said.

The authorities have also clarified that heavy vehicles, including trucks and goods carriers, will not be allowed on the route even when the road will be open for vehicular movement.

Only vehicles associated with NHIDCL and Indian Railway Construction International Ltd (IRCON) involved in the construction work may be granted movement under special circumstances, the notification said.

