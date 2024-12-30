Sikkim: Tourists not to be allowed to visit Nathula on January 1 due to border personnel meeting

Tourists will not be allowed to travel to Sikkim's Nathula near the India-China boundary on January 1 next year in view of the special border personnel meeting there, officials said on Monday.

The tourists have been advised to avoid visiting Nathula on the first day of 2025, they said.

"A special border personnel meeting will be held at Nathula, located on the Indian side, on January 1, 2025 for which the movement of tourists and civilians in and around Nathula will be temporarily restricted for the day to ensure smooth proceedings," the officials said.

Other tourist destinations like Tsomgo Lake and Baba Mandir will remain open to visitors.

The officials urged the travellers to plan their visit accordingly.

