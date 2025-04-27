Tourists evacuated from Lachung: Visitors' shift from Lachen to start today after road cleared of debris

The evacuation of tourists stranded at Lachung in north Sikkim commenced on Saturday as the Mangan district administration, along with government agencies, cleared the debris which had blocked multiple locations on the Chungthang-Lachung Road.

“The Lachung axis is clear, and from today, tourists started moving towards Mangan via Chungthang, from where they will head for different places. The tourists were stranded but were safe in hotels, homestays, and were provided with all necessary help,” Anant Jain, the district collector of Mangan, said in a video message.

Jain travelled along the Chungthang-Lachung Road to monitor the work taken up to clear the debris. On Thursday, because of incessant rainfall, there had been landslides and mudslides which had blocked the road, leaving hundreds of tourists stranded.

The rainfall led to multiple blockades along the Chungthang-Lachen Road, and altogether, around 1,400 tourists, including many bikers, were stuck at both locations.

When the tourists reached Chungthang, Jain interacted with them. He said the road was open and from Saturday early morning, tourists stranded at Lachen would

be evacuated.

“We will initiate the process tomorrow (on Saturday). They will be brought through an alternative route. We are in constant touch with the local associations and different agencies. Police are constantly monitoring the situation and providing necessary information to the tourists,” he said.

During his field visit, the district collector, along with others, began the inspection at Twin Falls, where he instructed machine operators to expedite the clearance work. The team then proceeded to the blockage site at Khedum and gradually moved towards Lema to monitor and support the ongoing restoration efforts.

“It is because of the coordinated and concerted efforts by multiple agencies that the Lachung axis could be opened. Work is in progress at the sites along the Lachen route, but it will take some time,” said a source in the Sikkim tourism department.

Those associated with the tourism industry said it was an unexpected rainfall. “It was a summer rain that led to the landslides and mudslides. In many places, even in Gangtok, water started flowing over the roads, and many places got waterlogged. It is good that there has not been much rainfall since Thursday. We hope all stranded tourists will be evacuated in due course,” said Samrat Sanyal, general secretary, Himalayan Hospitality & Tourism Development Network.

“Considering the steady inflow of tourists in north Sikkim, we would urge the Sikkim government and other concerned authorities to take the initiative and strengthen the roads in north Sikkim,” he added.