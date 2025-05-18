Sikkim tourism tech ease: State introduces portal, app and online payment

The state tourism and civil aviation department of Sikkim has introduced some tech facilities for tourists and those associated with the industry to mark the 50th anniversary of Sikkim’s statehood.

Among these are www.sikkimdarshan.com, a new website, and a mobile app of the same name to provide tourists easy access to tourism-centric informative content of 50-plus tourist destinations.

“The new platform provides details about each destination, facilities available in and around it, and information on emergency services. It also has multilingual audio guides, interactive maps, and readable content. Visitors can simply scan QR codes placed at tourism spots or access the services through the new website or its link provided in www.sikkimtourism.gov.in,” said a source.

In recent years, the Sikkim government has been focusing on tourism, a sector that contributes to around 10 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) of Sikkim.

While the department has come up with more details about the destinations for tourists, it has also introduced an online payment system to facilitate easy payment of fees and charges.

This new system, sources said, will help owners and operators of hotels, homestays, travel agencies, tour operators, tour guides, outdoor photographers, dealers, bed and breakfast establishments, service apartments, holiday homes, restaurants, and other tourism facilities like wayside amenities, eco-huts, cafeterias, ropeways, waiting sheds, ethnic huts, and base camps make online payments for various operations at their convenience.

“They can log into the official site of the state tourism department and pay for registration, renewal, upgradation, issuance of duplicate licences, lease or rent of tourism assets and arrears,” said a source in the department.

The portal includes detailed instructions, fee structures, and user-friendly guidelines to ensure smooth and hassle-free transactions.

Sikkim merged into India on May 16, 1975.

On the state’s golden jubilee, the department is also hosting a series of events to promote tourism.

On Saturday, a 34km cycling competition for 21 participants was held in Namchi, a popular tourist destination in south Sikkim. On Sunday, a walkathon from Namchi to Maniram will be held.