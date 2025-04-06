MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Sikkim to host first ever senior women’s inter-state T20 cricket tournament

The first match on Monday is between Nagaland and Mizoram, following which Sikkim will face off against Manipur

Bireswar Banerjee Published 06.04.25, 08:29 AM
The cricket ground in Mining, Rangpo

The cricket ground in Mining, Rangpo The Telegraph

The Sikkim Cricket Association (SICA) will host the North East Cricket Development Council (NEDCL)’s senior women’s inter-state T20 cricket tournament for the first time starting Monday.

This is the second edition of the tourney. The first edition was held in Meghalaya last year. Sikkim will be hosting a women’s cricket tournament of this scale for the first time.

“So far, we have never had any major cricket tournament for women in our state. This is a challenge for us, and we believe we will fulfill our responsibilities. Six teams from the northeastern states, including Sikkim, will participate in the sports event,” Samir Nugu, the spokesperson for the SICA, told The Telegraph over the phone on Saturday.

He added that all matches would be played at the Sikkim Cricket Ground in Mining, Rangpo. It is the only cricket infrastructure in the Himalayan state.

Chief minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) will inaugurate the event.

The six participating teams are Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. The first three teams will be in Group A and the rest in Group B.

“Every day, two matches will be played — one from 8.30am and the other at 12.30pm. The final match will be played on April 12,” said a source.

The first match on Monday is between Nagaland and Mizoram, following which Sikkim will face off against Manipur.

The Mining cricket ground has been recognised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). First-class cricket matches of the Ranji Trophy have been regularly organised at the venue for the past few years.

“We are organising first-class cricket matches successfully, and now, hosting a senior-level cricket tournament for women will be yet another achievement for us. We expect this will also help us encourage more girls and women of our state to join cricket,” the spokesperson for the SICA said.

