Sikkim landslide: Body of one of six missing army men recovered, search underway for five others

The body of an army man, one of the six people who went missing after a landslide hit a military camp at Chaten in north Sikkim earlier this month, was recovered on Monday in Mangan district, police said.

The deceased was identified as Sainuddhin PK, a senior officer said.

The search operation is underway to trace other missing persons, Mangan Superintendent of Police (SP) Sonam Detchu Bhutia said.

"The rescue teams have recovered the body of army man Sainudheen PK, who was among the six missing personnel after the June 1 landslide at a military camp in Chaten," the SP said.

Apart from the missing persons, three army personnel had lost their lives, and four others were injured in the landslide.

North Sikkim has been hit by multiple landslides triggered by heavy rain, disrupting road and telecommunication connectivity.

Around 2,000 tourists had also been stranded in north Sikkim's Lachen, Lachung and Chungthang towns due to inclement weather conditions for days before being evacuated by road and air in rescue operations earlier this week.