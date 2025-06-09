MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 09 June 2025

Sikkim landslide: Body of one of six missing army men recovered, search underway for five others

Apart from the missing persons, three army personnel had lost their lives, and four others were injured in the landslide

PTI Published 09.06.25, 01:44 PM

File picture

The body of an army man, one of the six people who went missing after a landslide hit a military camp at Chaten in north Sikkim earlier this month, was recovered on Monday in Mangan district, police said.

The deceased was identified as Sainuddhin PK, a senior officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The search operation is underway to trace other missing persons, Mangan Superintendent of Police (SP) Sonam Detchu Bhutia said.

"The rescue teams have recovered the body of army man Sainudheen PK, who was among the six missing personnel after the June 1 landslide at a military camp in Chaten," the SP said.

Apart from the missing persons, three army personnel had lost their lives, and four others were injured in the landslide.

North Sikkim has been hit by multiple landslides triggered by heavy rain, disrupting road and telecommunication connectivity.

Around 2,000 tourists had also been stranded in north Sikkim's Lachen, Lachung and Chungthang towns due to inclement weather conditions for days before being evacuated by road and air in rescue operations earlier this week.

RELATED TOPICS

Missing Persons Rescue North Sikkim
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader says India under Modi is lonely in the world, cites Saudi Arabia work-visa ban

‘Foreign policy has collapsed under own PR,’ Pawan Khera says, rolls out list of events to buttress his argument
Representational image
Quote left Quote right

Trump will prevail, he's the president. Elon made a mistake, I think, he is stressed

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT