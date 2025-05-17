From Kapil’s curls to Kohli’s beard fade, trends may change but swagger stays

Cricket is one of the world’s most popular sports, so when it comes to cultural influence, the players wield tremendous influence in revolutionising trends amongst its passionate supporters. Touted as a gentleman’s game, it was long believed that neater appearance would promote professionalism and orderliness amongst the players. But with cultural evolution many cricketers started to grow a moustache, sport trendy hairstyles, and experiment with facial hair. For decades, their personal style and self-expression invokes curiosity and serves as a mini history lesson in style. Let’s delve!

Mo’ than a statement - the hairy evolution of the 1980s

The 1980s marked a dramatic transformation in the cricketing style playbook. Leading from the front was Kapil Dev. Seen as a departure from the usual clean shaven, no moustache look, Dev’s thick curly hair and bushy moustache was a statement of confidence and masculinity. The iconic Palmolive shaving cream advertisement, where he famously quipped, “My beard’s tough. Only Palmolive Shave Cream softens it!” blended grooming and grit into a single soundbite.

Nothing holds a crease quite like a legendary mo’. David Boon, the gritty Australian batsman of his time, kept a bristling walrus moustache, and was something of a cult figure for his colourful character. Dennis Keith Lillee, one of the most iconic Australian fast bowlers of his generation, nurtured a thick, bushy moustache that covered his upper lip quite like Boon’s. Besides that, Lillee’s head full of soft curls, a slight stubble, chest hair and gold chains, looked like he walked straight off the sets of a retro rock video between wickets. And how can we forget to tip the hat to Merv Hughes, whose large, handlebar-style moustache was as fierce as his bouncers, and famously insured for roughly $370,000 during his days as a member of the Australian national team.

The moustache didn’t retire with the legends. Mitchell Johnson was another famous Aussie cricketer whose horseshoe moustache gave opposing batsmen nightmares in 2013-14. Not so long ago, Travis Head, India’s perpetual headache in ICC finals, revived the 80s trend by keeping a thick moustache. His cricketing prowess and his ability to perform under pressure along with his moustache is frequently mentioned in discussions. There’s no denying it – the Aussies have kept their upper lips stocked with legacy – and style.

From moustaches to mohawks - the 2000s get funky

As cricket entered the 2000s, facial hair took a brief backseat and cool funky haircuts became the new headline. The sport’s stars, too, fully understood the potential of camera appeal. The players moved on from the 80s bushy moustache trend and used their hair as a tool of hype in extending and ameliorating fame. Leading the pack was former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni. Known for his evolving range of hairstyles — from long bleached locks and samurai ponytail to mohawk, buzz cut and the recent slick quiff — he spawned a craze amongst his fans. No wonder he landed grooming endorsements for Head & Shoulders & Garnier!

Those days, the mohawk seemed to be quite the rage. But Dhoni wasn’t alone. It was also the defining feature of self-expression for Jamaican cricketer Andre Russell, Tobagonian cricketer Sunil Narine and English cricketer Kevin Pietersen. No one can forget Kevin’s characteristic boyish mohawk haircut with colourful streaks. In fact, there are news reports that in the hairstyle department, Pietersen wanted to outshine Shane Warne, the bleach-blond leg-spinning genius, when the two finally met in the Ashes battle in 2005. And how can we forget Sri Lankan paceman Lasith Malinga with his golden curls and unique round-arm action? Many a curly-haired fan took curlspiration from the man known as ‘Slinga Malinga’.

Beard game strong

As the 2010s rolled in, the trend pendulum swung back to facial hair, but this time, on beards, fades and the glory of grooming. While the New York Yankees recently relaxed the team’s long-standing no-beard policy, we have seen the facial hair trend in cricket for a while now.

It’s hard to think of an Indian front-line cricketer without a beard today. It’s probably as rare as an over without a boundary in a T20 match. Just like Dhoni’s hairstyle, Virat Kohli’s beard style is ever-evolving — stubble beard, heavy stubble beard, beard fade — serving some major inspo on beard trends. Whatever be the style, one can best describe Kohli’s beard as sporty and stylish — much like Virushka, the power couple themselves.

The current generation — from K.L. Rahul and Hardik Pandya to Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah — believes that facial hair is not just a rugged afterthought, it’s a part of their individuality, a reflection of their confidence, rebellion, even aggressiveness. So the next time you see a moustache curling under a helmet, or a fade glistening under stadium lights, remember it’s not just a grooming choice. It’s cricket, with style.

