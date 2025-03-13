Spotlight on Lewis Hamilton as the nerve-tingling 2025 F1 season is set to begin on March 14

The nerve-tingling 2025 F1 season is set to begin this weekend (March 14-16) in Australia. While Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, the reigning champion, is looking for a fifth consecutive drivers’ title, the much-publicised departure of Lewis Hamilton (in picture below) from Mercedes to Ferrari will grab a lot of eyeballs.

Verstappen will emulate the great Michael Schumacher if he reaches that magic figure of five titles on the trot. That in itself will be a massive incentive for the 27-year-old Dutch. His team Red Bull came third in the Constructors’ Championship last season and would want to ride his success to the top of the table.

McLaren won last year’s Constructors’ championship for the first time since 1998 but Lando Norris will be hoping to earn the drivers’ crown this time around. After all, finishing second really doesn’t cut it in the fast-paced world of F1.

Australia will host the season-opener for the first time since 2019 at the Albert Park Circuit. The 2025 calendar does not feature any new events.

For the past four years, Bahrain had hosted the opening race. But this time around, due to the timing of the holy month of Ramzan, the Bahrain GP will be held in April.

Hamilton’s move to Ferrari is the biggest F1 transfer of all time as he takes over from Carlos Sainz, who has joined Williams. Hamilton’s quest for a record eighth title with the oldest and perhaps the most glamorous team has captured the imagination of fans worldwide. However, the 40-year-old seven-time championship winner had the worst year of his career in 2024 when he finished seventh.

Will he succeed? While there is no doubt about his skill, one cannot ignore the fact that his new teammate Charles Leclerc will also be eyeing the title — his first. He has spent time with the team and if the car is competitive, Leclerc could be giving not only his rivals a run for their money but also give Hamilton a tough time.

Overall, Ferrari would want to challenge McLaren for the title.

For 2025, only McLaren and Aston Martin have retained the same driver pairing. Teenager Kimi Antonelli has replaced Hamilton at Mercedes and Lawson was confirmed as Verstappen’s new team-mate after Perez lost his seat.

F1 aficionados will be eager to see how Mercedes perform without Hamilton. They have put their money on youth, with teen Italian Andrea Kimi Antonelli ready to shine in a car that looks quicker and more stable.

Brit George Russell will, however, be seen as the leader with more experience under his belt. Antonelli impressed in testing and he could mirror Hamilton as a race winner in his first year.

Verstappen may make his mark as one of the all-time greats. Hamilton will try to give glory back to Ferrari. The newer kids on the block are also all set to find their worth.

All in all, the 2025 season is set to be exciting.