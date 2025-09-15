Sourav Ganguly sets priorities for 2nd term as CAB President

The decks got further cleared for Sourav Ganguly’s uncontested route to the Cricket Association of Bengal’s presidency for the second time.

Alongside Sourav himself, all the other office-bearers-to-be of his panel — Bablu Kolay (secretary), Madan Ghosh (joint-secretary), Sanjoy Das (treasurer) and Anu Dutta (vice-president) — filed their nominations for their respective posts on Sunday, which was also the last date of doing so. None among those perceived to be a part of Sourav’s opposition in the CAB filed their nominations till the allotted time.

Sourav and his panel will be taking charge following the CAB’s annual general meeting (AGM) on September 22.

In his second term as the CAB boss, Sourav’s focus will be on Bengal’s improvement in first-class cricket, extra emphasis on the Bengal Pro T20 League, women’s cricket and betterment at the grassroots. “The cricketing system has to move forward.

“I’ll be trying to talk to our Ranji Trophy cricketers, but there’s no need for too many heads in the team. Players’ skills matter, after all.

“As an administrator, I’ll help them with the best possible things, and I will do it,” Sourav, who now has to balance this role with his professional work, said.

Talking about his panel, Sourav stated: “The ones selected (as office-bearers) can give time, which is very important for this organisation.”

BCCI role

The BCCI president’s post, too, is up for grabs with its AGM scheduled on September 28. Asked if there are any possibilities of his becoming the Board supremo once again, Sourav replied: “Don’t assume anything.”

Sourav had performed the duties of the BCCI top post from late 2019 till October

2022.