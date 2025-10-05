Shubman Gill appointed India ODI captain, set to lead all formats ahead of 2027 World Cup

Shubman Gill is set to be the next all-format India captain after the national selectors handed him the ODI leadership for the three-match series in Australia on Saturday.

It is understood that the Ajit Agarkar-led panel decided to replace Rohit Sharma following a virtual meeting on Friday evening. Gill too joined the selectors in choosing the 15-member squad for the tour Down Under.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Telegraph had reported on Saturday that the ODI captaincy would dominate the discussions as the selectors wanted to finalise the blueprint for the 2027 World Cup.

Agarkar said at a news conference in Ahmedabad that Rohit had been informed of the turn of events. “I mean that is a conversation between me and Rohit or us (selectors) and Rohit, but like I said, of course it has been communicated,” he said.

It’s only a matter of time before Gill is handed over the T20 leadership too since Suryakumar Yadav is already 35 and not many are seeing him in the role beyond the World Cup next year.

“...it’s practically impossible to have three different captains for three formats, just in terms of planning,” Agarkar said.

The age factor did play a role in deciding on the future of the two veterans — Rohit and Virat Kohli. Rohit will be 40 when the quadrennial showpiece event begins in South Africa in November 2027, while Kohli will turn 39.

The road ahead will be tough for both the stalwarts since only consistent form can guarantee their places. The selectors are not that optimistic and the change in captaincy has been done to allow Gill enough time to settle into his role.

Agarkar clarified having “no knowledge” if the Australia tour would be Rohit and Kohli’s last.

“As far as the 2027 World Cup is concerned, I don’t think we need to talk about it today, obviously with the captaincy change that’s generally the thought,” Agarkar said.

“You have got to sometimes look at what is coming forward, where you stand as a team and eventually look at what is in the best interest of the team.” The chief selector made it clear that both will have to feature in domestic one-dayers, the Vijay Hazare Trophy from December 24, to stay in the reckoning. “I think we’ve made it clearer a couple of years back. Whenever the guys are available, they should be playing domestic cricket. That’s the only way you’ll keep yourself sharp and play cricket.”

India are slated to feature in nine ODIs in the run-up to the World Cup unless any additional series are arranged. Both Rohit and Kohli had last represented the country in the Champions Trophy in Dubai in February-March.

The ODIs in Australia from October 19, their first competitive match in seven months, will show if they have the hunger and desire to continue.