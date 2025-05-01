Satwik and Chirag finally receive Khel Ratna in emotional delayed ceremony

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya presented the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award to badminton stars Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy here on Thursday, completing a long-pending felicitation of the celebrated duo.

Chirag and Satwik were named for the honour last year but could not attend the glittering ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan owing to their playing commitments.

They were due to receive the award from Mandaviya in February but that too had to be postponed after Satwik's father R Kasi Viswanatham died of cardiac arrest on the day of the brief ceremony for which he was scheduled to travel.

"Felicitated and presented the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2023 to our badminton champions, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, in New Delhi today," Mandaviya posted on X along with pictures of the felicitation held at the Sports Authority of India headquarters here.

"This award is a testament to their dedication and exceptional performances on the court. I wish them the very best in their future endeavours," he said.

Satwik and Chirag Shetty have been trailblazers in Indian badminton.

The duo won a gold at the 2022 Asian and Commonwealth Games, and the 2023 Asian Championships. The duo is the only Indian doubles pair to hold the No. 1 spot in the BWF World Rankings and win a BWF World Tour Super 1000 title.

In 2023, Satwik also set a Guinness World Record for the fastest badminton smash by a male player, reaching a speed of 565 km/h.

He had shared a heartwarming video on social media featuring his father unwrapping his Guinness World Record certificate.

"As my shuttle soared at 565 kmph, I realized the true speed of a father's pride – an unbreakable record in my heart," he had posted at that time in a tribute to his father's contribution in his growth.

