Virat's eyes well up as RCB end IPL title drought to pip Punjab in summit clash

In a historic night at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title, defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a thrilling final.

The victory marks the culmination of 17 seasons of perseverance for RCB, a franchise that had previously come close but never clinched the coveted trophy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Batting first, RCB posted a competitive total of 190/9 in their 20 overs. Virat Kohli led the charge with a solid 43 off 35 balls, providing a steady foundation for the innings.

Despite a late collapse, where RCB lost four wickets for just 19 runs, contributions from the middle order ensured a challenging target for PBKS.

In response, PBKS faced early setbacks, with captain Shreyas Iyer dismissed for just 1 run by Romario Shepherd, continuing his struggles against RCB throughout the season.

Despite a valiant effort from the PBKS batting lineup, they fell short of the target, handing RCB a memorable victory.

This triumph is particularly significant for Virat Kohli, who, after 18 years in the tournament, finally adds an IPL title to his illustrious career.

Under the captaincy of Rajat Patidar and the coaching of Andy Flower, RCB's 2025 season has been marked by consistent performances and strategic brilliance.

RCB's journey to the title included a dominant performance in Qualifier 1, where they defeated PBKS by 8 wickets, and a strong showing in the league stage, finishing second with 9 wins.

The final victory not only ends their title drought but also cements their status as one of the premier teams in the league.