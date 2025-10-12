Ravindra Jadeja eyes 2027 World Cup spot after being left out of Australia ODI squad

Ravindra Jadeja is keen to be a part in Team India’s scheme of things for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Even if he wasn’t considered for the three ODIs in Australia, beginning on October 19.

“It is not in my hands, but I want to play the 2027 World Cup. However, the team management and the selectors must have some kind of thinking as to why I wasn’t selected for the Australia ODIs,” Jadeja said after play on Day II at the Kotla on Saturday.

With Axar Patel already there, the selectors didn’t consider two left-arm orthodox spinner all-rounders for the three-ODI series.

While Jadeja didn’t disclose the discussions between the chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Shubman Gill, he was pleased that they told him about their plan of action.

“They have indeed spoken to me. It wasn’t like I was surprised once the team was announced. It was good that the captain, the chief selector and the coach spoke to me as to what they are thinking and their reasons. So, I am happy. Whenever I get a chance, I will try to perform,” Jadeja stated.