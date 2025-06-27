Neeraj Chopra gifts fan luxury stay and VVIP ticket to Bengaluru’s NC Classic athletic event

Two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra offered a "full VVIP experience" and luxury accommodation to a fan on Friday for the upcoming Neeraj Chopra Classic.

The athletic event is set to take place on July 5 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

The recipient is Ranjith Kumar Ravichandran, a javelin enthusiast hailing from Coimbatore.

Ravichandran had expressed his fervent desire to attend the NC Classic, responding to a post on X and requesting Rs 2000 to help cover his travel expenses, on June 25.

Chopra, India's "golden boy," responded to Ravichandran's plea on Friday, not only granting him a complimentary "VVIP" ticket but also arranging his stay at a luxury hotel located near the stadium.

In his reply to Ranjith's post, Chopra stated, "Hi, Ranjith. You've got a full VVIP experience waiting for you in Bengaluru because your trip to the @nc_classic is on me! …….you'll be staying about 90 metres away from me. See you soon!"

The NC Classic is a significant event, having achieved 'A' category status from World Athletics.

Neeraj Chopra is confirmed to participate, marking his anticipated return to competitive action on home soil.

The event is slated to host 12 of the world's elite javelin throwers, including the likes of Paris Olympics silver medalist Anderson Peters and former World Champion Julius Yego.

Initially scheduled for May 24, the event was deferred due to the India-Pakistan conflict, with security considerations and national solidarity being key factors in the postponement.

Tickets for this blockbuster event are available for purchase on District by Zomato.

Neeraj Chopra arrives at the NC Classic on the back of a dominant performance at the Paris Diamond League 2025, where he clinched first place.

He commenced his 2025 season at the Doha DL, where he achieved the coveted 90m feat for the first time in his illustrious career.

The Indian javelin superstar further extended his winning streak by securing victory at the Ostrava Golden Spike athletic event.

As a World Athletics-sanctioned Gold event, the Neeraj Chopra Classic is poised to significantly enhance India's standing on the global athletics map.