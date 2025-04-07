Olympian's Eden outing

As Justin Langer re-entered the ground after a short stint in the dressing room, he waved at three of his friends from Perth who were there at the Eden Gardens Club House lower-tier on Sunday. The Lucknow Super Giants head coach also indicated he would talk to them over the phone.

Among the trio watching the Super Giants train was former Australian swimmer Todd Pearson, a gold medalist at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Pearson was a part of the team that won gold in 4x200m freestyle relay. He had also participated in the 4x100m freestyle relay heats but couldn't swim in the finals.

Four years later, Pearson was a part of the team that clinched silver in 4x200m freestyle relay in Athens.

"We came here from Lucknow, seeing JL's team beating the Mumbai Indians... Would've been nice had we seen JL and his group win Tuesday's game too, but unfortunately, we're leaving tonight (Sunday)," Pearson said.

"One shouldn't forget the leading role JL played in pulling the Australian team up after the sandpaper incident (in 2018)," he added.