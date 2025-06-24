Novak Djokovic eyes Roger Federer’s eighth Wimbledon titles, a steady ambitious chase

Novak Djokovic, chasing a record-extending 25th grand slam title, is back in London eyeing his eighth Wimbledon title.

“Hello Wimbledon,” wrote Djokovic on social media as he touched down at the All England Club, ready to trade clay for grass.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Serb has started training ahead of the tournament, which begins on June 30. He didn’t play any grass-court warm-up tournaments, so his first official match since Roland Garros — where he lost in the semi-finals to Jannik Sinner — will be his opener on the Centre Court at Wimbledon.

He is chasing another milestone — to overtake Roger Federer’s eight Wimbledon titles.

The 2025 season has not been very smooth for Djokovic, with injuries disrupting his campaign. He suffered a muscle tear on his left leg during his Australian Open campaign and retired mid-match in the semi-final against Alexander Zverev. Since then, his highlights include finishing runner-up in Miami, clinching his 100th ATP title in Geneva to end a long title drought, and reaching the semi-finals at the French Open.

Since 2019, Djokovic had skipped the lead-up tournaments to Wimbledon, but won the title thrice. He would like to keep that trend alive.

He shared glimpses of his practice sessions at the All England Lawn Tennis Club on social media. Having won seven of his 24 grand slam titles at Wimbledon, Djokovic has already proved his dominance on grass. The Serb has consistently reached the finals at SW19 since 2018, winning four of his six appearances. In the summit clash of the previous two editions, he fell to Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic’s Sunday post drew the attention of his former coach, Boris Becker “Schatzi is back,” wrote Becker. The German, who won the Wimbledon title thrice, was the youngest Wimbledon men’s singles winner when, at the age of 17, he defeated Kevin Curren in the final in 1985.

Becker won six grand slam singles titles during his career.