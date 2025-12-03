'Not coming back': Serena Williams quashes buzz over tennis return

For a few hours on Tuesday, the tennis world buzzed with the possibility of a Serena Williams return.

The speculation began after a spokesman for the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) confirmed that the 23-time Grand Slam champion had registered with the sport’s drug-testing body, a procedural step required before any retired player can compete again.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Serena quickly shut down the chatter. Posting on social media, she wrote: “NOT coming back,” and later added, “Omg yall I'm NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy.”

Williams, 44, last competed at the 2022 US Open, where she said she was “evolving” away from tennis rather than “retiring.” Her agent did not respond to a request for comment.

The US Tennis Association acknowledged her paperwork filing, issuing a statement through spokesman Brendan McIntyre: “We are aware that Serena has filed the necessary paperwork with the International Tennis Integrity Agency to reenter the International Registered Testing Pool. If Serena decides to return and compete at the professional level, together with her fans, we will enthusiastically welcome the return of one of the greatest champions in the history of our sport.”

The ITIA’s Adrian Bassett confirmed her status in an email to the Associated Press, saying: “She is on the list and back in the testing pool.”

Players returning to the pool must share details about their whereabouts for out-of-competition testing and remain available for six months before resuming professional matches.

It remains unclear whether Williams intends to meet those requirements or if her registration was procedural.

For many fans, the idea of Serena’s return carried echoes of her elder sister Venus Williams’ comeback earlier this year. Venus, 45, resumed competing after nearly a year and a half away without ever announcing a retirement.

At the US Open, she became the oldest singles player to feature at the tournament since 1981. In July, when Venus played the DC Open, she spoke openly about missing her sister on tour after a social media clip of Serena hitting a few shots fueled curiosity.

“I keep saying to my team: The only thing that would make this better is if she was here. Like, we always did everything together, so of course I miss her,” she said. “But if she comes back, I'm sure she'll let y'all know.”