Next gen at the door, Novak Djokovic still may make 2025 his own

Roger Federer: 2022. Rafael Nadal 2024. Novak Djokovic: When?

Having dominated the world of tennis for nearly two decades, the era of the Big Three is finally on the wane. Djokovic, at 37 and with 24 grand slam singles titles, however, remains the lone torch-bearer of the old order. The question that rises now is for how long will he do that?

With both Federer (who retired at the age of 41) and Nadal (38) having called it a day, more often than not Djokovic is having to face the inevitable query: “Will this be his last season?”

And the answer, till now, has been an emphatic no.

Djokovic has said he plans to play more tournaments in 2025 with a focus on the majors as he looks to better his record of 24 grand slams.

The fact that he won the singles gold medal at the Paris Olympics in a year that was otherwise not upto his standards, speaks volumes for his determination.

He is aiming for a record 11th Australian Open title and has already roped in Andy Murray as coach. He will also be on the verge of becoming the third player in the Open era to win 100 ATP titles, following Jimmy Connors and Federer.

Is he thinking beyond 2025? That too is an yes. He has expressed his desire to defend his Olympics title at the 2028 Games at Los Angeles. By then he would be 41.

His old rivals may have bowed out, having had their fair share of glory, but Djokovic is all set to challenge the next gen, led by Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic had missed several tournaments towards the end of 2024, which had led to whispers about his future. But he has silenced all that, focusing on the ‘Happy Slam’ where he would be looking for a record 11th title, and his 25th overall.

The Australian Open was where he got his maiden grand slam title in 2008 and since then he had made it his happy hunting ground.

With Murray in his corner, he has also made it amply clear that he is not yet ready to sit on his laurels, no matter how fantastic they are.

He is also ready to bring some excitement to the court, having teamed up with the volatile Nick Kyrgios for a doubles stint at the Brisbane International ahead of the first grand slam of the year.

For a player of Djokovic’s stature, it should always be his call as to when he wants to retire. He still leads Alcaraz 4-3 in head-to-head records, the latest victory being at the Paris Olympics final. Against Sinner, he has won four and lost four.

He had been dogged by injuries in 2024, including a knee surgery a few months before the Paris Olympics. He even pulled out of the year-ending ATP Finals in Turin failing to defend his title.

But he is ready to rise again and give his opponents a run for their money. And he may yet make 2025 his own.

Text: Elora Sen