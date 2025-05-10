Neeraj Classic takes IPL route, star-studded javelin event in Bengaluru ‘postponed until further notice’

The Neeraj Chopra Classic has been postponed until further notice due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

The NC Classic, as it is called, was scheduled to be held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on May 24.

“In the light of the current situation, the inaugural edition of the NC Classic stands postponed until further notice. This decision has been made after careful thought and consultation, with the well-being of athletes, stakeholders and the broader community as the top priority,” said a statement released by the competition organisers on Friday.

“We believe in the unifying power of sport. But in this critical moment standing firm with the nation matters most. All our gratitude and thoughts at this moment are only with our Armed Forces, who are at the forefront of our nation. A revised schedule for the NC Classic will be provided in due course.”

The 2025 Indian Premier League was suspended for a week on Friday. However, the South Asian Football Federation (Saff) U-19 Championship in Arunachal Pradesh started on Friday. Hosts India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Bhutan are the participating teams.

A host of foreign javelin stars, including two-time world champion and Paris Olympic Games bronze medallist Anderson Peters and 2016 Rio Games gold medallist Germany’s Thomas Rohler, had confirmed their participation at the NC Classic.

The event was being jointly organised by Neeraj and JSW Sports in collaboration with the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and World Athletics.

With a busy schedule, Neeraj will compete at the Ostrava Golden Spike in the Czech Republic city on June 24 as he prepares to defend his title at the World Athletics Championship in Tokyo in September. It remains to be seen if the NC Classic will get a window this year.

The competition got unjustified criticisms following the Pahalgam attack on April 22. Neeraj, a day before the attack, had said in a news conference that the Paris Games gold medallist Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan was also sent an invitation.

Nadeem declined the invitation, citing a busy calendar. Neeraj, however, was at the receiving end of a vitriolic attack by Indian fans on social media. The winner of two Olympic medals, including the gold in Tokyo in 2021, later clarified that Nadeem’s participation was “completely out of the question” given all that had happened in Pahalgam.

“It pains me that I have to explain myself to people who are targeting me and my family, with no good reason,” he had written on X on April 26.

On Thursday, Neeraj, a Subedar Major in the Indian Army, supported India’s military action against terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

“We are proud of our Brave Indian Armed Forces who are fighting for our nation against Terrorism. Let’s do our part and make sure to follow guidelines to ensure everyone’s safety during this time,” Neeraj posted on X.