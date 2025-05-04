MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
KKR beat Rajasthan Royals by 1 run in last-over thriller at Eden Gardens

Our Web Desk Published 04.05.25, 07:32 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders' Vaibhav Arora celebrates with teammates after taking a catch to dismiss Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag off the bowling of Kolkata Knight Riders' Harshit Rana

Kolkata Knight Riders' Vaibhav Arora celebrates with teammates after taking a catch to dismiss Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag off the bowling of Kolkata Knight Riders' Harshit Rana REUTERS

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by one run in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday to keep their play-off qualification hopes alive.

Chasing 207 for a win, RR could manage 205 for 8 in 20 overs to lose the match.

Captain Riyan Parag top-scored for RR with a 45-ball 95 while Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shimron Hetmyer contributed 34 and 29 respectively.

For KKR, Varun Chakravarthy 2/32, Moeen Ali (2/43), Harshit Rana (2/41) and Vaibhav Arora (1/50) were among the wickets.

Earlier, Andre Russell struck a 25-ball 57 not out to lift KKR to 206 for four.

Apart from Russell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (44), opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (35) and skipper Ajinkya Rahane (30) were the other main contributors.

For RR, Jofra Archer (1/30), Yudhvir Singh Charak (1/26), Maheesh Theekshana (1/41) and Riyan Parag (1/21) were among the wickets.

The win kept KKR alive for the play-offs while RR are already out of the reckoning.

This is a Breaking News. Keep refreshing for new updates.

