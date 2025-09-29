Tilak Varma leads India to ninth Asia Cup title with five-wicket win over Pakistan

Some things don’t change. Just as the usual non-cricketing matters hog the limelight ahead of almost every India-Pakistan game, there was no change in Pakistan’s ineptness with the bat against the Indians in the final of the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

India’s pursuit of the modest 147-run target began poorly, but Tilak Varma (69 not out off 53 balls), with assists from Sanju Samson (24 off 21 balls) and Shivam Dube (33 not out off 22 balls) took India home by five wickets in their third straight victory over Pakistan which also earned them their ninth Asia Cup crown.

That they won the tournament staying unbeaten is the icing on the cake for Team India.

The first-ever Asia Cup final between the two countries was not a one-sided affair like the two previous meetings. India didn’t have it easy on Sunday and had to wait till the deciding over. But the overall quality of this Indian side, as opposed to mediocrity of Pakistan and the other Asian teams, stood out right through the tournament. It didn’t change in the final as well.

Abhishek Sharma, for the first time in the competition, had an off day as he fell to the slowness of the pitch. After Faheem Ashraf gave Pakistan a vital breakthrough, Shaheen Shah Afridi extended Suryakumar Yadav’s lean patch.

India were 10/2 in the third over when Tilak walked out to the middle. Soon after, he saw Shubman Gill perishing, with Ashraf picking up his second wicket. The scorecard read 20/3 for India after four overs.

Tilak’s form wasn’t a concern, but India didn’t have Hardik Pandya’s experience in this game as the senior all-rounder was ruled out with a quadriceps injury. Tilak was joined by Sanju Samson, who didn’t have enough time with the bat for most of this Asia Cup.

But Tilak and Samson joined forces for a crucial 57-run fourth-wicket stand that kept India’s hopes alive. A few deliveries also gripped a little on the surface, which could have been an issue for Dube, but he complemented the solid and steady Tilak brilliantly with his power and striking ability during their match-defining 60-run fourth-wicket alliance.

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with his teammates after a wicket, against Pakistan on Sunday. AP/PTI

Tilak’s innings, comprising three boundaries and four maximums, was all about clean, calculated strokeplay with an immensely cool head on his shoulders. Not once did he look fazed after India’s top three departed cheaply, and then kept guiding Samson and Dube during those two key partnerships.

India still needed 10 to win off the last six balls. But Haris Rauf, who had a bad day with the ball, erred again in that second ball of the final over and Tilak took no half measures. Depositing it into the stands over deep square leg, he ensured the game and trophy was India’s before Rinku Singh, in his first game of the tournament, scored the winning runs with two balls remaining.

Tilak’s innings and that of Dube showed how many miles India were ahead of Pakistan in terms of ball-striking and range of shots. Tilak, though, was a tad lucky when Mohammad Haris goofed up a simple run out chance in the 14th over, before Haris conceded 17 in the next to help India regain momentum.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a timely post on his X handle soon after India’s victory. “#OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same — India wins! Congrats to our cricketers,” Modi wrote on X.

No Trophy Presentation

The Indian team has refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy during the presentation ceremony that was delayed by more than an hour.

“I have been informed by the Asian Cricket Council that the Indian cricket team will not be collecting their awards tonight,” Simon Doull, the presenter for the host broadcaster, said at the ceremony.

India did not want to receive the trophy from Asian Cricket Council and Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi.

They celebrated without the trophy.