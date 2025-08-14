From frozen lakes to Asia Cup: ‘Sound of Courage’ tells the story of India’s women’s ice hockey team

On Ladakh’s frozen lakes, a group of young women chased a dream few around them believed in, playing ice hockey for India.

They trained in borrowed men’s gear, endured freezing temperatures, and faced scepticism from their own communities.

Years later, that persistence took them to the IIHF Asia Cup, where they returned with a bronze medal.

Videograb

Their journey, from the frozen lakes of Ladakh to the international podium, forms the heart of Sound of Courage, a brand film launched by Pocket FM as part of its India, Kuch Acha Suno! campaign.

The latest chapter features the women’s team, a story of grit, belief, and breaking barriers.

Shot against Ladakh’s stark backdrop, the film documents how the players trained in borrowed men’s gear, braved the cold, and continued despite limited resources.

“Victory is born out of persistence,” says Tsewang Chuskit, captain of the Indian Women’s Ice Hockey Team. “Our journey was filled with doubt back home, but it was our association that believed in us and stood by us. Still, we chose to listen to our inner voice. ‘Sound of Courage’ reflects our truth, it’s a reminder that trusting yourself can change everything.”

The narration is by Padma Shri recipient Morup Namgyal, whose voice anchors the story in Ladakh’s culture. The film is about more than a sport, it speaks to mothers, daughters, and sisters who have taken their own path despite resistance.

The cast includes Tsewang Chuskit, Sonam Angmo, Sonam Angmo (Kanji), Skarma Rinchen, Rinchen Dolma, Sherap Zangmo, Padma Chorol, Rigzin Yangdol, Dechen Dolker, and Diskit C Angmo.

For Harjinder Singh ‘Jindi’, general secretary of the Ice Hockey Association of India and member of the IIHF Asia Committee, the win is more than a medal. “We didn’t just win a medal, we made a statement. Against all odds, we carved our own path, broke barriers, and proved that passion knows no boundaries. This Bronze at the IIHF Asia Cup isn’t just about the game, it’s about resilience, belief, and a dream that refused to die."

Vineet Singh, SVP & head of brand marketing, communications and partnerships at Pocket FM, says the idea is to bring forward voices that might otherwise go unheard. “‘Sound of Courage’ is more than a film, it’s a tribute to every individual who’s ever dared to defy the odds and to the unheard stories that deserve to reach far and wide.”