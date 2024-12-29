Work in progress in white house: Adaptability period over, Mbappe set to put behind forgettable 2024

Once upon a time in Madrid, one Luka Modric was voted La Liga’s worst signing of the season. That was in 2012, he was just six months old in Real Madrid and yet to find a footing, trying his best to adapt to the new conditions and forge an understanding with the likes of Xabi Alonso. Modric went on to prove the poll wrong as he became one of Madrid’s all-time great midfielder. It’s not easy to integrate straightaway into world football’s most successful club. The demanding fans, the constant scrutiny from the media, the burden of expectations ... life is not easy for a Galactico. And Kylian Mbappe is learning that the hard way. He has 14 goals and four assists so far, yet there is a feeling that Mbappe is not up to the mark.

It’s not easy to adapt to the tough life of La Liga, probably the most technically strong league in Europe. Teams play defensive and catch you napping on the break, the referees are not as strict as one would say in Premier League or Bundesliga.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jude Bellingham in his first season was an instant hit scoring goals at will for Madrid, but January this year onwards, he got just six in La Liga and zero in Champions League. Still, his exploits in the first half of last season and goals in Clasicos were enough to help Real Madrid win the La Liga and the Champions League and got the England player player of the season award. This season he struggled to get his rhythm in the early part but has now regained form scoring six goals in as any matches between November 9 and December 15.

Robert Lewandowski started with a bang in the 2022-23 season for Barcelona playing a crucial role in the Catalan club’s La Liga triumph. The next season by his own standard Lewandowski did not fare well. This season after the initial goal spree the 36-year-old striker is struggling to get his name on the scoresheet. It’s not easy in Spain.

His national team form also went south. After an unimpressive showing in the Euro 2024, Mbappe was overlooked by Didier Deschamps for the Nations League set of matches in October and November. There is an apparent fall-out as Deschamps questioned his captain’s mental state.

The snub by Les Bleus coincided with his Madrid predicament and that made things worse for the 2018 World Cup winner. It’s no denying he remains the main player for France as the World Cup 2026 European qualifiers begin in March. Three months is quite a long time to bury the hatchet and sooner he returns to the French national team, the better it is for everyone involved. It was expected that Mbappe would have a teething problem settling down in the Spanish capital. Adapting to a new culture and teammates would take time for someone who is a Parisian to the core and moved out of the cool confines of the Ligue 1 after turning 25. Joining his dream club on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappe had to give up his favourite left flank to Vinicius Junior. The more central role — when Vinicius was fit — did not help his cause and soon a section of the Spanish media started to write him off. He fell to the offside trap eight times, the most in his career, against Barcelona in the Clasico and suffered penalty misery against Liverpool and Athletic Bilbao.

Social media, where anything under the sun gets amplified, was buzzing with Mbappe memes. “I took a lot of positives from the Bilbao game. I hit rock bottom,” he told Real Madrid TV. “Mbappe would say after playing his best match in the white shirt against Sevilla last week. He opened the scoring and had an assist in the 4-0 romp.

“I missed a penalty and realised at that moment I have to give my all for this shirt and play with personality,” he said. “I can score a lot more, I know I have a lot more to give.” That was music to his millions of Madrid fans around the world. Once the La Liga resumes in the first week of January, Mbappe is sure to fire in on all cylinders.

“His adaptation period is over,” Carlo Ancelotti said after the Sevilla game. “Self-criticism fuelled his turnaround from what could have been a complicated case.”

When Mbappe was struggling to find his feet in the new surroundings, it was Ancelotti who backed him. Mbappe now is showing no signs of buckling under pressure and started to repay the faith shown by the Italian coach. Once he gets going, in tandem with the Brazilian duo of Vinicius and Rodrygo, it will be treat for the Madrid fans and nightmare for the rivals.

Madrid’s recent good form indicates the worrying slump has been taken care off. In the revamped Champions League, the 15-time champions are 20th on the points table and do not look primed for an automatic qualification for the knock-out rounds. But the ascending domestic form suggests they should get maximum points from their remaining two games against Leipzig and Brest respectively. Two wins will take them to 15 points and a place in the playoff. That’s why Mbappe regaining his swag is a welcome relief for the Madrid camp.

Prosecutors in Sweden have also closed an inquiry into a case of alleged rape, which the Swedish media had linked to Mbappe. His name being dragged to the case — Mbappe had termed it as fake news — was an unnecessary irritation. So next month onwards, fans can expect a revitalised Mbappe doing those mazy runs and taking shots from from outside the box with power and precision. “Mbappepinazo” as teammates at the Bernabeu call him.