With playoff hopes gone, Punjab FC and Hyderabad FC clash in an inconsequential ISL game

Playing in their penultimate league match, Punjab FC look for fourth straight unbeaten game against Hyderabad FC

PTI Published 05.03.25, 05:54 PM
Representational image

Representational image Wikipedia

A playoffs spot already out of their reach, Punjab FC and Hyderabad FC face each other in an inconsequential match of the Indian Super League (ISL) here on Thursday.

Playing in their penultimate league match, Punjab FC look for fourth straight unbeaten game against Hyderabad FC.

A win in Thursday's game will mark Punjab's first league double over any team in the competition’s history. However, Hyderabad FC have been unbeaten in their last five home games, winning twice.

At the same time, Punjab FC have scored goals in each of their last 13 ISL games, which is the longest active streak among all teams.

Hyderabad FC, on their part, have struggled in getting goals. They have gone scoreless in their last two ISL matches after netting in six consecutive games before this slump.

In their three ISL encounters thus far, Punjab FC have won twice, while one game has resulted in a draw.

Hyderabad FC interim head coach Shameel Chembakath said that his team needs to close out games with better discipline.

“If you see the second phase of the competition, there were a few matches where we did well but conceded late goals. We need to work on that,” he said.

Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis said that his side need to improve their composure upfront.

“A lot of times, because we are using a lot of young players, they approach the final third with pressure, but when you work under pressure, the execution of the action is not really accurate,” he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Punjab FC Hyderabad FC
