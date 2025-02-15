MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ISL: Victory over Kerala Blasters will boost Mohun Bagan's chances at retaining League Shield

Bagan are on top of the lea­gue standings with 46 points from 20 games and three points on the road will be very significant. FC Goa have registered four wins in their previous five encounters and trail Bagan by seven points

Our Bureau Published 15.02.25, 07:21 AM
Representational image File picture

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be closer to retaining the League Shield if they win against Kerala Blasters in ISL-XI at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochion Saturday.

Bagan are on top of the lea­gue standings with 46 points from 20 games and three points on the road will be very significant. FC Goa have registered four wins in their previous five encounters and trail Bagan by seven points. A setback for Bagan in Kochi would be welcome news for FC Goa.

“I am only thinking about three points from this match. No point brooding over how and when would we win the League Shield. For now, the focus is only on Kerala Blasters,” Bagan’s Spanish coach Jose Molina said during a news conference on Friday.

Kerala Blasters have won thrice and drawn once in their previous five encounters, accumulating 24 points from 19 matches. They are placed eighth and chasing sixth-placed Mumbai City FC (31), though Kerala Blasters FC (19) have played one game less than the Islanders (20).

Bagan have won each of their last three ISL games against Kerala Blasters, including a 3-2 triumph in the reverse fixture this season, and they have a chance to register their third league double over their rivals after doing so in 2020-21 and 2022-23.

Bagan enjoyed a break after the Punjab FC match on February 5.

They will be without Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad and Asish Rai due to injuries and Greg Stewart because of suspension. However, missing players have never really affected Bagan’s form in the ongoing ISL.

