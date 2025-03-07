Sunil Chhetri makes a 'comeback' to boost India's AFC Asian Cup qualification bid

Former India football captain Sunil Chhetri has decided to come out of international retirement to help the beleaguered national team in this month’s Fifa international window, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Thursday.

“Sunil Chhetri is back. The captain, leader, legend will return to the Indian national team for the FIFA International Window in March,” the AIFF wrote on X.

The move comes less than a year after the 40-year-old striker announced retirement from international football, leaving a huge void that is yet to be filled.

India will play a friendly match against Maldives on March 19 in preparation for the opening game of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers final round against Bangladesh on March 25.

“The qualification for the Asian Cup is very crucial for us. Given the importance of the tournament and the matches ahead, I discussed with Sunil Chhetri about making a comeback to the national team. Sunil agreed,” coach Manolo Marquez said.

Chhetri has scored 94 goals for India.

In the ongoing ISL, he has scored 12 goals for Bengaluru FC.

Clubmate and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has been dropped from the India squad.