MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 06 March 2025

Sunil Chhetri comes out of international retirement to help India in upcoming matches

Chhetri last played for India in June against Kuwait in a goalless draw in Kolkata—a result that contributed to the team's failure to advance to the next round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers

PTI Published 06.03.25, 09:20 PM
Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri PTI

Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri has decided to come out of his international retirement to help the beleaguered national team in the FIFA friendly matches scheduled this month, the sport's apex body in the country said on Thursday.

With 94 goals for the national team, he is the fourth-highest goalscorer in men's international football, trailing only Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ali Daei.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Sunil Chhetri is back. The captain, leader, legend will return to the Indian national team for the FIFA International Window in March," the All India Football Federation (AIFF) wrote on its official 'X' handle.

The move comes less than a year after he announced his retirement after a glorious career, leaving a huge void that is yet to be filled.

Shillong's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will host the Indian senior men's team's two matches that they will play during the FIFA international window this month.

RELATED TOPICS

FIFA Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Kohli to Tendulkar to Sadhguru, celebs praise Ambani’s Vantara, online roast follows

As celebs sing paeans of Anant Ambani’s ‘animal rescue and rehabilitation centre’ after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated it, ordinary social media users say a private wildlife collection is not a sanctuary
Manu Bhaker
Quote left Quote right

Talent is never a problem in India. The key is to stay focused and keep working towards consistency

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT