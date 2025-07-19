First team on Bagan mind for Durand

Calcutta: Mohun Bagan Super Giant will get the services of their first-team squad from the third match of the Durand Cup.

Bagan, who are in Group B, will play their last group-stage match against Diamond Harbour FC on August 9.

However, it will be the team management’s call whether to field their star players — Indians and the foreigners — in the group stage or bring them in a staggered way from the knock-out round.

Initially, Bagan were averse to the idea of playing with a full-strength squad in the tournament.

Bagan are hopeful that the club ground will be ready for use by July 25. The Indian players will be joining before that, and coach Jose Molina is expected to reach the city on August 1. All the foreign recruits should be here by the first week of next month.

In the last edition, Bagan finished runners-up to NorthEast United FC.

The tournament organisers on Friday announced free entry for the spectators for all the matches to be held in Jamshedpur.