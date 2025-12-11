AIFF to examine ISL clubs’ consortium proposal at December 20 AGM

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday said it will discuss the proposal made by the ISL clubs of forming a consortium to own or operate the top-tier league during its annual general meeting on December 20.

In a communication addressed to FC Goa CEO Ravi Puskur and chief executives of all ISL clubs, AIFF deputy secretary general M Satyanarayan said the proposal, outlined by the clubs as a possible solution to the ongoing commercial impasse, would require deliberations and approval by the executive committee and the AGM.

“We can explore Point No. 12 mentioned in your email dated December 5, 2025, which states that ‘the AIFF consider a framework under which the ISL club collectively form a consortium...’. For this, we need to discuss the matter and seek approval in the AIFF EXCO and the AIFF AGM scheduled on 20th December 2025,” the letter stated.

The Marketing Rights Agreement (MRA) between the AIFF and its commercial partner, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) — which organises ISL — ended on Monday.

“We recall that when we met on 12th and 18th November 2025, we also discussed the possibility of organising this league jointly. We had expected that by 19th or 20th November 2025 we would receive a judgment on the IA (interlocutory application) filed by the ISL clubs...” the AIFF said.

“Therefore, I suggest that a conference/virtual call may be arranged at the earliest... to work towards a mutually beneficial solution. So that the AIFF can include this proposal in the agenda points of AIFF AGM...”