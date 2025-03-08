Mohun Bagan to celebrate League Shield victory in grand style at Salt Lake Stadium

A near full house at the Salt Lake Stadium will celebrate when Mohun Bagan Super Giant officially lift the League Shield for the second year on the trot on Saturday.

Jose Molina’s men, who sealed the Shield on February 23, face second-placed FC Goa in an ISL-XI match and Bagan have grand plans to make the event memorable.

Players of all the age-group teams will be at the ground when senior team captain Subhasish Bose holds aloft the Shield, the stadium will be draped in ‘home of the champions’ banners, and the approach way to the main entrance will be decorated.

Bagan and FC Goa have 53 and 48 points respectively from 23 games so far and this will be their last game in the league stage of the ISL.

Bagan have kept five consecutive clean sheets at home and the sixth one will see them become the first team to scale that peak in a single season.

FC Goa coach Manolo Marquez acknowledged the defensive strength of their rivals. “We will play against a team that concedes very few chances and goals.

“It’s the work of their entire defensive organisation,” he said.

FC Goa are on a five-game winning streak.

“They have good players. They have done a great season,” Bagan coach Molina said.

Bagan have scored three or more goals in nine of their 23 league games this season.

If they score at least three goals in this fixture, they will join FC Goa (2019-20) and Mumbai City FC (2022-23) as the only teams to achievethis milestone 10 times in a single season.