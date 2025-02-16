Mohun Bagan Super Giant go past Kerala Blasters, on the cusp of glory in ISL-XI

Mohun Bagan Super Giant swept past Kerala Blasters 3-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi in ISL-XI on Saturday.

Jamie Maclaren scored a double (28th and 40th) for the second match on the trot and Alberto Rodriguez (66th) got the third for the visitors.

Jose Molina's men, 49 points from 21 matches, will need just a win against Odisha FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on March 23 to retain the League Shield.

If FC Goa, 39 points from 20, lose points against Kerala Blasters next Saturday, a draw against Odisha will be enough for Bagan.

On Saturday, despite holding just 33.4 per cent of the possession, Bagan showed remarkable efficiency upfront to convert three out of their four on-target shots into goals.

Maclaren found the first breakthrough of the match with a slick finish from close range.

The Mariners have benefitted exceptionally from his sharp-shooting prowess in the current campaign and Saturday was no exception.

Liston Colaco’s squared-up delivery met the striker on the left side of the six-yard box and he comfortably hammered it into the high centre of the net in the 28th minute.