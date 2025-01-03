Bagan starts New Year with 3-0 victory over Hyderabad FC, stay on top of ISL table

Mohun Bagan Super Giant started the New Year with a 3-0 victory over Hyderabad FC in the ISL-XI at the Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday.

Jose Molina’s men were on the offensive and went ahead courtesy an own goal from Stefan Sapic followed by a superb goal from Tom Aldred in the first half.

Early in the second half, Jason Cummings scored the third as they secured their 10th win of the league. This was Bagan’s sixth consecutive win at home.

Bagan started the game with great zeal, looking to progress the ball forward at every opportunity. They played at a high intensity which Hyderabad FC could not match in the initial exchanges.

The hosts were rewarded for their dominant start in the ninth minute when they grabbed the lead courtesy of an own goal conceded by Stefan Sapic. It was a move started by Subhasish Bose who freed Liston Colaco on the right flank.

The winger found Sahal Abdul Samad in space in the penalty area with a delightful cross. However, Hyderabad FC custodian Arshdeep Singh was unable to grab his subsequent effort cleanly and cannoned off Sapic before crossing the line.

Jose Molina’s men remain on top of the league table with 32 points from 14 matches.

Away test for Md. Sp.

Mohammedan Sporting, who are last in the league standings with six points from 13 matches, play in-form NorthEast United FC in Guwahati on Friday.

Mohammedan Sporting have scored just five goals so far and conceded 22. Sixteen of their conceded goals have come in the second half of matches. Mohammedan Sporting coach Andrey Chernyshov heaped praise on NorthEast United. “NorthEast United did some great results last season and now they’re in the top half of the table.”