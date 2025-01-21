Mohun Bagan look for three points, Jose Molina's men set for clash against Chennaiyin FC

Table-toppers Mohun Bagan Super Giant face Chennaiyin FC in ISL-XI in Chennai on Tuesday.

Bagan have been lethal in offence, recording the joint-most goals of 31 — the same as Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC — with Jamie Maclaren top-scoring with six goals.

The Jose Molina-coached team might look to exploit the weaknesses in the Chennaiyin FC backline, whereas the home team will want to wear a guarded look to bridge their seven-point gap with the sixth-placed Mumbai City FC (24), in order to keep their play-offs hopes alive. Chennaiyin FC roped in defender Pritam Kotal from Kerala Blasters in the January transfer window. Kotal was with Bagan for a few seasons and led the team with distinction.

Mohun Bagan coach Jose Molina

“Pritam was my player at ATK, he is a good player. I don’t want to pick specific players, but if he can play against us then that’s good. I’m happy for Pritam, but I hope he can’t play against us and if he plays then he doesn’t have a good game,” Bagan coach Jose Molina said at a news conference on Sunday.

The Spaniard brushed aside concerns over his forwards not making the most of the goal-scoring chances created in the last few games.

“I would be worried if my attackers didn’t have chances to score. But, that is not the situation. I am sure goals will come,” he said.

Bagan were held at Jamshedpur FC in their last match and Tuesday’s game will be within three days, giving little time for the players to recover.

“It’s not the best to have one day to prepare for matches, we would liked five-six days. But in some moments of the season when things happen, you’d want to prepare for a match within a day.It’s not a big problem, as we know how we want to play,” Molina opined.

“We are playing well, just have to keep going and doing the same. I’m happy with my players’ performance, we’ll try to recover those who played more than 60 minutes. Some players only had a recovery session. I’m sure we’ll be ready,” he added.

Winless in four matches, Chennaiyin FC will have their task cut out. “We will fight,” assistant coach Noel Wilson said. The hosts are 10th on the table with 17 points from 16 games, while the Mariners, sit comfortably at the top spot with 36 points.