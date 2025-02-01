Mohun Bagan eye League Shield as Mohammedan Sporting face struggles ahead of derby clash

On October 5 last year, when Mohun Bagan Super Giant had hosted Mohammedan Sporting in the ISL-XI, the former were coming from a 0-3 drubbing at the hands of Bengaluru FC.

Mohammedan Sporting were on a high, having defeated Chennaiyin FC 1-0 away.

On that autumn evening, Bagan ran roughshod over a hapless Mohammedan Sporting, winning 3-0, and from then on there has been no looking back for Jose Molina’s men.

They are now perched on the top of the 13-team league table with 40 points from 18 matches.

Unless they botch up in the remaining six matches, Bagan are the best bet to retain the League Shield.

Mohammedan Sporting, on the other hand, have hit the abyss, grabbing more eyeballs for off-the-field controversies than their action on the pitch.

Earlier this week, Russian coach Andrey Chernyshov quit in protest over non-payment of salary and then changed his mind after much persuasion. He has flown to Moscow to spend time with his family with a promise to be back after two games.

So on Saturday, when the two city rivals meet at the Salt Lake Stadium for the return leg, assistant coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo will be in the dug-out giving instructions to a bunch of men whose morale is at the lowest ebb as payments are still on hold. Mohammedan Sporting are placed last with just 11 points from 17 matches.

“We are happy that players are focused despite the problems. They will give their best and try to get results. We want to win for the fans and understand the importance of the game, Wadoo said at Friday’s news conference.

“Delay in salaries is nothing new in the city clubs. The difference is during our days we used to give up. But these boys never relent. They are fighting for the salaries and at the same time giving their best on the pitch,” Wadoo, who played for all the three clubs in the city with distinction, added.

Bagan coach Molina agreed. “Yes Mohammedan Sporting will show character and put in their best efforts,” he said.

Bagan midfielder Anirudh Thapa has yet to recover from injury and defender Alberto Rodriguez looks doubtful. But given the ammunition Molina has at his disposal, it’s unlikely the green and maroon brigade will find the going tough.