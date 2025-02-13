Mohammedan Sporting to continue with Mehraj as coach after Andrey Chernyshov's exit

Mohammedan Sporting assistant coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo will continue instructing the players from the dug-out for the rest of the season as Russian head coach Andrey Chernyshov is not expected to come back from Moscow.

Chernyshov resigned on January 29 due to non-payment of salary but after intervention from Dipak Singh, director of investor Bunkerhill Private Limited, the coach had promised to return.

Mohammedan Sporting are last in the 13-team ISL-XI points table with 11 points from 19 matches.

“Mehraj will continue since there is no point waiting for Chernyshov. He has not said ‘no’ but it’s unlikely he would return this season,” a club official said.

Mohammedan Sporting had initially said that the coach would return after a break and miss just two matches, versus Mohun Bagan Super Giant and against Hyderabad FC. They lost both matches. Mohammedan Sporting host city rivals and fellow strugglers East Bengal at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday.

Mohammedan Sporting, the ISL debutants, are in a financial mess.

“I cannot work for threemonths without receiving a salary. I will not now talk about the difficulties that we, the players, coaches and staff had to overcome this season. this cannot continue... All the blame for this lies with the club’s management,” Chernyshov had written on social media announcing his decision to resign as head coach.