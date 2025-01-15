MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Mohammedan eye second successive win against Chennaiyin after Bangalore victory

The ISL debutants, placed second from bottom, are unbeaten in their last three matches and will be looking to maximise their home advantage and secure a second successive win

Our Bureau Published 15.01.25, 11:35 AM
Mohammedan Sporting

Mohammedan Sporting File image

Mohammedan Sporting are on a high following their morale-boosting win over former champions Bengaluru FC. They will be looking to build on their resurgence when locking horns with Chennaiyin FC at the Kishore Bharati Stadium on Wednesday.

The ISL debutants, placed second from bottom, are unbeaten in their last three matches and will be looking to maximise their home advantage and secure a second successive win.

"I keep telling my players to believe in themselves. The win (over Bengaluru) gave us so many positives, so I keep telling the guys to keep believing," Mohammedan Sporting head coach Andry Chernyshov said on Tuesday.

Chennaiyin, on the other hand, will be looking to snap their losing streak on the road as they chase a playoff spot in a bid to close the gap on Mumbai City FC, who are ahead by seven points. The visitors have failed to score in their last three away games, making this clash crucial for their playoff prospects.

