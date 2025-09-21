MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 21 September 2025

Martinelli’s last-gasp equaliser helps Arsenal hold Manchester City to 1-1 at home

City scored from a rapid counter in the ninth minute, Tijjani Reijnders breaking from deep with Haaland on his shoulder

Reuters Published 21.09.25, 11:32 PM
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli scores goal

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli scores goal Reuters

Gabriel Martinelli's last-gasp equaliser gave Arsenal a 1-1 draw at home to Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, cancelling out Erling Haaland's early goal to give the Gunners a barely-deserved point.

City scored from a rapid counter in the ninth minute, Tijjani Reijnders breaking from deep with Haaland on his shoulder before he played the Norwegian striker in to finish coolly past David Raya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arsenal looked short on ideas before a double change at halftime gave them more impetus, substitute Eberechi Eze forcing a sharp save from Gianluigi Donnarumma as the hosts swarmed all over an uncharacteristically defensive City.

Also Read

City had seemed to have weathered the storm until Martinelli ran on to Eze's speculative ball over the top and produced a superb lob in the 93rd minute to give Arsenal a share of the spoils.

RELATED TOPICS

Gabriel Martinelli Premier League
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

New $100,000 H-1B fee sends Indian IT firms scrambling

Trump’s visa changes create new challenges for outsourcing giants already grappling with AI disruption
Narendra Modi
Quote left Quote right

With the sunrise tomorrow, a GST bachat utsav (savings festival) will begin

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT