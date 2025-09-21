Martinelli’s last-gasp equaliser helps Arsenal hold Manchester City to 1-1 at home

Gabriel Martinelli's last-gasp equaliser gave Arsenal a 1-1 draw at home to Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, cancelling out Erling Haaland's early goal to give the Gunners a barely-deserved point.

City scored from a rapid counter in the ninth minute, Tijjani Reijnders breaking from deep with Haaland on his shoulder before he played the Norwegian striker in to finish coolly past David Raya.

Arsenal looked short on ideas before a double change at halftime gave them more impetus, substitute Eberechi Eze forcing a sharp save from Gianluigi Donnarumma as the hosts swarmed all over an uncharacteristically defensive City.

City had seemed to have weathered the storm until Martinelli ran on to Eze's speculative ball over the top and produced a superb lob in the 93rd minute to give Arsenal a share of the spoils.