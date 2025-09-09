Scaloni to test bench strength vs Ecuador, Otamendi to lead in Messi’s absence

Argentina national team coach Lionel Scaloni spoke at a news conference before the team's World Cup qualifier at Ecuador.

“We believe it is important to see other players in tomorrow’s (Tuesday) game. The idea is to make some changes. I think those who have played less deserve to have some game time," Scaloni said.

“Recently, young players have emerged who can give us different options. The team’s identity is always the same, regardless of who plays.”

Argentina, who qualified for next year's World Cup tobe played in North America in March this year, will play their last qualifier.

Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay, Colombia and Paraguay have also qualified from South America.

With Lionel Messi not travelling with the squad, Scaloni revealed Nicolas Otamendi will wear the captain's armband at Banco Pichincha Monumental Stadium in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

"Otamendi means a lot to us. He has been a big help to the national team throughout this time. He is a very important player. Tomorrow (Tuesday), he will be the captain."

Last week's 3-0 win over Venezuela in Buenos Aires was Otamendi's final home match.

“I needed to finish this way. It was also my last game here (Buenos Aires). I enjoyed it with the fans, with my family, and I'm very happy about that," the Benfica captain said.

Last Friday's game was also Messi's final qualifying match in Argentina.

Otamendi first played for Argentina in 2009 and has since featured in three World Cups, five Copa America tournaments and one Finalissima.

Otamendi has won the World Cup, the Finalissima and back-to-back Copa America titles.