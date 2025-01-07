Late goal sours East Bengal mood again in 3-2 loss to Mumbai City

Despite being two-nil down at half-time against Mumbai City FC at the Salt Lake Stadium, East Bengal fans had hoped for another comeback like the one Oscar Bruzon’s men had scripted last month versus Punjab FC.

East Bengal gave hope too after an own goal by Sahil Panwar and David Lalhlansanga’s 83rd-minute equaliser. But then, they have habitually conceded late goals in the ongoing ISL-XI, and Monday was no different.

Nikolaos Karelis got his second and Mumbai City’s third in the 87th minute to seal three points on the road.

The 3-2 defeat meant East Bengal began the new year on a wrong note. With the Derby slated for Saturday, this could also hurt the players’ morale.

East Bengal remain 11th with 14 points from as many games, while Mumbai City are now fifth with 23 points from 14.

The visitors were offensively prolific in the first half. In the 28th minute, Karelis’ thumping header from the six-yard box was blocked on the goalline.

Eleven minutes later they got the first. Captain Lallianzuala Chhangte took a fine touch and deposited the ball into the bottom left corner with a fierce right-footed shot.

Karelis then made it 2-0 latching on to a rebound after East Bengal goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill partially stopped the Greek’s first attempt, placing the ball into the bottom right corner.

The home side reduced the margin in the 66th minute when Sahil Panwar directed a Dimitrios Diamantakos pass into his own goal.

The equaliser came 17 minutes later.

Hector Yuste played to David Lalhlansanga’s path at the centre of the box and the latter’s left footer bulged the Mumbai City net.

The joy was short-lived. Defender Hijazi Maher was caught napping and Karelis gleefully made it 3-2.