Lalengmawia ‘Apuia’ Ralte revels in 'crucial' goal as Mohun Bagan reach ISL final

Lalengmawia ‘Apuia’ Ralte’s last-minute strike on Monday propelled Mohun Ba­gan Super Giant into the ISL final for the third consecutive season.

Bagan were trailing 1-2 on aggregate going into the second-leg semi-final and were looking for a 2-0 win which they got.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jose Molina’s side recorded 71 penalty area entries — the most by any team in a single game in ISL history — and 99 final third entries, the highest by any side in the 2024-25 season. Eventually, Jason Cummings’ penalty strike and Apuia’s injury-time winner got the job done.

The 24-year-old India inter­national ranked his goal on Monday as the most significant one thus far in his career.

“If you have seen my first goal against Kerala Blasters FC when I played for NorthEast United FC, I think that was much better, but I think today’s goal (against Jamshedpur FC) was more crucial because I helped the team to go through to the final,” Apuia said on Monday.

“There was no such strategy to score in the last minute. We were trying even from the first minute, but somehow, we managed to score at the last minute. That’s a good part.

“I think it’s because of the belief that everyone has in each other, that’s how we do it. There is no such strategy to score in the last minute,” he added.

Apuia’s precise right-footed shot from the edge of the box soared past a diving Albino Gomes and found the back of the net, sending the Mariners into raptures. The match-winner was left spellbound: “Yeah, it was really blank. I didn’t even know how to celebrate.

“I didn’t score for a long time. And when I scored, I didn’t even know what to do.”

Apuia wanted to dedicate his goal to his cousin Freedy, who has been by his side since his move to Calcutta, helping him adjust to his new surroundings.