Kalyan Chaubey stays, but challenges still remain for AIFF after SC verdict

The Supreme Court verdict on the draft constitution of the All India Football Federation has lifted the cloud that was looming over Indian football, but the road ahead will throw challenges to the present dispensation.

The green light to the Kalyan Chaubey-headed executive committee to complete its term, which ends in September 2026, gives a lot of heartburn to the former goalkeeper’s critics. However, the federation will have to tread the path cautiously.

The draft constitution, prepared by former apex court judge L Nageswara Rao, said: “Seniormost Top Division League” shall mean the league competition owned, operated and recognized (sic) by the AIFF, that implements the principles of promotion and relegation, and meets all requirements prescribed by the AFC for being eligible

to obtain a direct slot in the Asian Champions League.”

There were arguments and counter-arguments on the word “operated” and “the principles of promotion and relegation”, and the judgment said: “...Healthy competition in Indian football shall only benefit and take the sport to new heights... We are of the opinion that the proposed provisions do not necessitate any amendment.”

The ISL, which started in 2014, does not have any relegation and promotion from the I-League to the top league began only from the 2023-24 season.

With the apex court saying that the AIFF cannot give full rights of the game to a private party — it had signed a Master Rights Agreement (MRA) in December 2010 with FSDL granting the Reliance-owned entity exclusive commercial rights — the challenge now will be to find an investor who will come on board knowing well that he cannot be the owner of the property and will just be a sponsor.

The AIFF has selected KPMG India as the consulting firm to manage the process of monetising its commercial rights. This was after FSDL told the bench that it had agreed to waive its contractual right of first negotiation and right to match under the MRA.

It also issued a no objection certificate to AIFF for the conduct of an open, competitive and transparent tender.

“It will be difficult for the AIFF to rope in an investor,” someone in the know of things told The Telegraph.

“The ISL, despite all the criticisms regarding no relegation and players’ salaries going through the roof, has raised the bar. To deliver top-notch production and marketing, you will need to invest a huge amount of money. Will anyone be interested? Will AIFF find any taker? I am not convinced,” the person said.

The AIFF could find a way out by merging the ISL and I-League. “At this point, it is hypothetical. We will have to wait and see. If there is a franchise fee like it used to be in ISL, how many I-League clubs have the financial strength to bear that cost?” another asked.

The “Seniormost Top Division League” is expected to start after December 15 and the federation is racing against time.

“To play in the ISL continental event, the teams need to play 24 matches minimum and to make this possible, you have to come up with a new structure, and get a commercial partner. To get a commercial partner, you need to follow the process in a transparent way,” AIFF president Chaubey said in Bengaluru on Friday.

“So, there are many things that need to be done. I believe that fortune favours the brave. God willing, we will start and end the league at the right time,” he added.