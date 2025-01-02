ISL: Mohun Bagan aim for full points in clash against Hyderabad FC in Calcutta

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will hope to begin the new year with a bang when they host Hyderabad FC in the ISL-XI match at the Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday.

It will be a battle of unequals. Bagan lead the points table with 29 points from 13 games, while Hyderabad FC are struggling in the 12th place, having secured just eight points from 13 matches.

Bagan come into this clash riding the momentum of four victories in their previous five encounters, while Hyderabad FC have lost four of their last five games. However, the draw against East Bengal last Saturday should boost their confidence.

“Of course, we are at the top of the table and Hyderabad FC are in a lower rank, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy. We have to work very hard and do a good job in the 90 minutes,” Molina said at the post-match news conference at the Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday.

Molina will not have the likes of Dimitri Petratos, Ashique Kuruniyan (both due to injuries), and Apuia Ralte, who will serve a suspension.

Bagan, however, will be strengthened by the availability of their Scottish playmaker Greg Stewart, who is rejoining the squad after missing the last three matches.