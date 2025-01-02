MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 02 January 2025

ISL: Mohun Bagan aim for full points in clash against Hyderabad FC in Calcutta

It will be a battle of unequals. Bagan lead the points table with 29 points from 13 games, while Hyderabad FC are struggling in the 12th place, having secured just eight points from 13 matches

Our Bureau Published 02.01.25, 07:03 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will hope to begin the new year with a bang when they host Hyderabad FC in the ISL-XI match at the Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday.

It will be a battle of unequals. Bagan lead the points table with 29 points from 13 games, while Hyderabad FC are struggling in the 12th place, having secured just eight points from 13 matches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bagan come into this clash riding the momentum of four victories in their previous five encounters, while Hyderabad FC have lost four of their last five games. However, the draw against East Bengal last Saturday should boost their confidence.

“Of course, we are at the top of the table and Hyderabad FC are in a lower rank, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy. We have to work very hard and do a good job in the 90 minutes,” Molina said at the post-match news conference at the Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday.

Molina will not have the likes of Dimitri Petratos, Ashique Kuruniyan (both due to injuries), and Apuia Ralte, who will serve a suspension.

Bagan, however, will be strengthened by the availability of their Scottish playmaker Greg Stewart, who is rejoining the squad after missing the last three matches.

RELATED TOPICS

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Hyderabad FC Salt Lake Stadium Indian Super League (ISL)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

New Orleans truck attack: Death count rises to 15, hint of Islamic State involvement

Authorities are investigating potential ties between the suspect, a 42-year-old Army veteran from Texas, and the Islamic State terrorist group
Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav (inset)
Quote left Quote right

In the new year, my uncle Nitish Kumar will be voted out. It is time for the departure of NDA

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT