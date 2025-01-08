MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Didier Deschamps to step down as head coach of France after 2026 World Cup

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, France reached the final and lost an epic title match to Argentina

AP Published 08.01.25, 03:16 PM
Europe will send 16 teams to the first 48-team World Cup, being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico in the summer of 2026.

The 56-year-old Deschamps said in an interview with broadcaster TF1 that he will leave when his contract expires in the summer of 2026.

“I've been here since 2012, I'm scheduled to be here until 2026, the next World Cup, but that's where it's going to end because it has to end at some point,” Deschamps said in excerpts of the interview to be aired later Wednesday.

“I did my time, with the same desire and the same passion to keep the French team at the highest level, but 2026 is all very well.”

Deschamps started in his role as a successor to Laurent Blanc and led France to victory at the 2018 World Cup, also reaching the final in 2022 and at the 2016 European Championship.

“I'm not here for the records,” Deschamps added. “The most important thing is that the France team remains at the top as it has been for many years.”

Deschamps did not elaborate on his future beyond the World Cup.

“There is a life afterwards.," he said. “I don't know what it will be.”

