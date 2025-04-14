Focus on team spirit and bonhomie: The untold story behind Mohan Bagan's ISL double

Team spirit, bonhomie, staying calm when things are not going their way and smart moves by the team management are the four key reasons behind Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s dominating performance in the just-concluded ISL-XI.

Bagan completed the ISL double — League Shield and the Cup — defeating Bengaluru FC 2-1 in the Cup final at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

For two consecutive matches — the second-leg of the semi-final against Jamshedpur and the final — they were made to suffer by their rivals and Bagan faced the grind. In the end, they were rewarded for their perseverance.

Lalengmawia ‘Apuia’ Ralte’s stunning strike at the death sealed the deal against Jamshedpur FC and confidence in their abilities saw Bagan prevail against Bengaluru FC.

Team spirit is something Molina has always harped on. That’s why a couple of months ago, when goalkeeper and Golden Glove winner Vishal Kaith was asked about his clean sheets, he lauded the defence for his achievement.

When Alberto Rodriguez — in one of his rare gaffes at the back — scored an own goal to give Bengaluru FC the lead on Saturday, the entire team backed him.

“Team bonding is important. Coach (Molina) managed the dressing room very well and I also tried to keep a positive atmosphere in the locker room. Each player’s contribution to the team and their attitude on and off the field helped us achieve this success,” Bagan captain Subhasish Bose said in the mixed zone on Saturday.

Unlike previous years, the team management thought it would be better for the foreign brigade and Molina to stay at the same hotel. That helped to build trust between the foreign players and the Spanish coach. These are the small details that shaped such an amazing season.

The decision to have faith in Ashique Kuruniyan’s abilities despite the midfielder suffering a knee injury in September 2023 also paid off. He missed the entire last season and did not play much in ISL-XI, yet whenever his services were required, Kuruniyan did not flinch.

On Saturday, he came off the bench and, along with Sahal Abdul Samad, created problems for Bengaluru FC. “Ashique was dangerous on the left,” Molina agreed at the post-match news conference.

Praise from Mamata

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee praised Bagan for the show. “We are proud of our Bengal team Mohun Bagan!” she wrote on X. Club president Swapan Sadhan Bose also congratulated the team.